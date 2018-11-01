Aberdeen bypass opening delayed again until at least December

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route won't now open until December at the earliest, transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today.

The latest setback was blamed on problems with concrete panels a new bridge over the Rover Don.

There is also a dispute between the contractors and the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency about opening the southern section of the road.

The project was originally due to have been finished last winter, which was put back several times, latterly to "late autumn".

Northern sections of the road have been opened, bwteen Craibstone and Dyce, Blackdog and Parkhill, and Balmedie and Tipperty.

Mr Matheson said: "Last Friday, Transport Scotland was informed a greater scope of work would be necessary to repair the [bridge] defects.

"They are working hard to repair the defects, and on Monday, the contractor reported it was targeting a December opening date for the whole road."

However, the minister added that the contractors ARL "were unable to provide a definitive date for the opening of this section as there are a number of factors which could influence this date including technical issues and other physical factors, such as the weather".

Mr Matheson said: "We will continue to work closely with ARL to ensure everything that can reasonably be done, is being done, and we will provide a definitive date for the opening of this section as soon as possible."