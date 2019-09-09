Aberdeen Airport ranked as the worst in Scotland in new passenger survey

Aberdeen International Airport has been voted as the worst in Scotland for passengers in a new national survey.

Holidaymakers blasted the airport for a lack of seating, disappointing customer experience and poor retail offering in a national Which? poll, with one stating only “geographic convenience rather than choice” prompted them to use it on a regular basis.

Flyers also rated baggage reclaim areas, food prices and conditions in the toilets among the poorest across the UK in the survey.

But airport bosses say they are “not going to lose any sleep” over the results, claiming the results of the poll are “months out of date”.

The research asked Which? members to rank their experience of airports across the UK on a star rating system.

Aberdeen scored just two stars in every category bar two, with the provision of seating receiving one.

However, customers were far more impressed by the length of queues at security, giving the ease to pass pre-flight checks four out of five - one of the highest ratings in the country.

Two categories, ranking queues at the baggage drop and check in desks, did not receive enough respondents to generate a score.

Steve Szalay, managing director of the airport, said the sample size of just 48 passengers was too small to judge the overall quality of facilities, adding: “The survey in no way tallies with the hugely positive feedback we’re receiving from tens of thousands of passengers who are traveling through our doors on a weekly basis.”

“Our customer satisfaction scores are the highest they’ve been in over three years as people enjoy the benefits of our terminal transformation project which is now in its final phase.

“Since the survey was taken we’ve further expanded our retail and catering offering. This is in addition to creating a new security search area, international and domestic arrivals area, award winning passenger lounges and a ‘Changing Places’ facility.”

Which? Travel’s Naomi Leach said: “It is clear that smaller airports are generally outperforming their larger counterparts with seamless security checks and friendly staff making the biggest impression with flyers. So if you have the luxury of choice when it comes to which airport you fly from, choose Edinburgh over Aberdeen for a smoother start to your trip.”