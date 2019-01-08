Abellio warned it could be stripped of ScotRail contract

Have your say

Abellio could lose the ScotRail franchise if a remedial plan does not improve performance, transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today.

The warning is the starkest yet from the Scottish Government to the Dutch-owned operator following months of misery for passengers.

Mr Matheson said performance had improved this week following hundreds of cancellations because of late-arriving new trains causing a staff training backlog.

However, he said his issuing of the remedial plan on 24 December had "very serious implications" for ScotRail.

He expected the plan to be submitted around 18 February, which would be closely monitored to judge its effectiveness.

READ MORE: ScotRail passenger compensation deal branded ‘a gimmick’

But Mr Matheson said up to 70 per cent of delays had been caused by ScotRail's alliance partner, Network Rail.

He called again for full powers over the track body to be transferred to the Scottish Parliament.

BACKGROUND: ScotRail admits cancellations for training will continue into January