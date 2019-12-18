Abellio to lose ScotRail franchise three years early

Abellio is to be stripped of its ScotRail franchise in 2022, three years early.

However, the decision appears to focus on the increasing cost of running the operation, rather than train performance.

ScotRail has been run by Dutch firm Abellio since 2015

Transport minister Michael Matheson told MSPs today the extra public subsidy that would have been required for the last half of the ten-year contract from 2020 was not justified.

But Abellio UK chief Dominic Booth condemned the decision as the "wrong choice" and warned that further improvements would be delayed.

An industry source told The Scotsman: "It’s clear from this news that Abellio ScotRail had bigger issues with its finances than performance.

"The business has lost tens of millions of pounds and it would be unsustainable for both Abellio and Transport Scotland to see it through its full ten-year term."

Mr Matheson said: “Any changes to the level of subsidy paid by the government must deliver new benefits for passengers and taxpayers, and whilst there have been improvements in recent years, the proposed changes were not sufficient to justify additional subsidy.

“Of course, the Scottish Government must plan for the future of our rail services, beyond 2022, and work is already underway to examine the options open to us in this regard.

“Longer term, this Government has already made clear its position that the current franchising regime, which is a matter reserved to the UK government, has failed and it is widely accepted that the rail industry, as a whole, must embrace reform.

“The best way to deliver this is through the transfer of all rail powers, which would allow us to work together to find the right solution for our railways in future – properly integrated and fully aligned with the public interest and Scottish Government policy.”

Transport Scotland said the current franchise agreement required ministers and Abellio to revisit the level of government subsidy provided for the remaining five years of the contract and to determine whether additional subsidy should be paid, which is known as "rebasing".

It said that following "considerable analysis and careful consideration of the information provided by Abellio ScotRail", ministers had decided the "significant increase in subsidy proposed would not secure delivery of commensurate benefits to passengers, communities and the economy".

It said ministers had served a "no rebasing notice" on Abellio ScotRail.

Scottish Greens transport spokesman John Finnie said: “We welcome the decision to bring an end to the Abellio ScotRail franchise.

"Delays, cancellations and overcrowding have occurred far too often on Scotland’s railways in recent years.



“The Scottish Government must now ensure a robust public sector bid is in place so that our railways can be run in the public interest in future, rather than for private profit as now.



“In light of noises coming from down south that the UK Government intends to attack hard won rail workers' rights, it’s also vital Scottish ministers engage with trade unions at every step of the process in developing the next franchise, to ensure workers’ rights are at the heart of future ScotRail services and that there is no attempt to roll out driver-only operation.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: “For years Scottish Labour have campaigned to end Abellio’s shambolic spell in charge of Scotland’s railway.

"Twice, Scottish Labour have forced votes on Abellio’s control of ScotRail and time and time again we have been voted down by the SNP, ably supported by the Tories.

“We are glad the SNP have finally swallowed their pride and listened to what Scottish Labour has been calling for.

“What we now must know is if the Scottish Government intend to make a serious public sector bid for control of ScotRail or whether our railways will be flogged off once more to a foreign-based private company, focused only on profit.

“Nothing less than a publicly-owned rail system will do to ensure the people of Scotland can have the cheap, efficient and reliable public transport they deserve."

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles said: “I very much welcome this decision to end Abellio’s contract. It’s not up to the job.

"The Liberal Democrats have been calling for this move for some time.

“Passengers are sick to the back teeth of the poor service that has been provided by this company.

"Overcrowding, endless cancellations, stop skipping and delays have gone on too long.

“The government must now take action to make sure that there is stronger protection for customers in the future franchise agreement.

"They also need to look carefully at including more break points in the new contract to ensure there is a much better chance to correct poor performance earlier on.

"The transport secretary cannot repeat the same mistakes.”

Abellio UK managing director Dominic Booth said: “We are hugely disappointed by this decision and believe it’s the wrong choice for Scotland’s Railway and its customers.

“Abellio has invested more than £475million in new and upgraded trains, added 23 per cent more seats for customers and created more than 500 extra jobs in Scotland since the start of the franchise in 2015 - the biggest investment in trains and stations in over 150 years.

“Our offer to Transport Scotland would have delivered an improved service for our customers at a reduced cost to the taxpayer.

“We will remain fully committed to running a safe and reliable service until the end of the contract in 2022.

"While this decision creates unnecessary uncertainty for more than 5,200 staff and our customers, we will maintain our focus on delivering vital projects for Scotland’s Railway and seeing through the delivery of significant customer benefits until 2022.”

Abellio warned that "many projects and investments" such as ending diesel-powered trains by 2035 would be "delayed or put at risk with a change in control of the ScotRail franchise".

Kevin Lindsay, Scotland organiser for train drivers' union Aslef, said: ‘We are delighted by the decision announced today because we have argued for a long time that Abellio has been letting down passengers and staff here in Scotland.

"We also welcome the opportunity for a public service provider to bid to run the franchise in two years' time

"We have been campaigning for years for the [Scottish] government to do something about the plight of passengers who use the ScotRail services provided by Abellio.

"Those of us on the front line – ScotRail train drivers and other railway staff – can see every day how the company comes up short.

‘But we are disappointed that the SNP government has not grasped the real problem - and the solution to that problem - and simply taken this opportunity to bring Scotland's railway back into public ownership."