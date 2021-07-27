The two vehicle crash happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.

A distinctive lime green Ford Fiesta and yellow Ford Transit van were involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old male driver of the green Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26 (Photo: Google Maps).

Three people - aged 23, 28 and 19 - who were within the Ford Transit were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

The road was closed for nine hours and has since reopened.

Sergeant Craig McNeil, of the Road Policing Unit based in Aberdeen, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us."Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3280 of 26 July.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.