The two vehicle crash happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.
A distinctive lime green Ford Fiesta and yellow Ford Transit van were involved.
The 18-year-old male driver of the green Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people - aged 23, 28 and 19 - who were within the Ford Transit were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The 23-year-old is in a critical condition.
The road was closed for nine hours and has since reopened.
Sergeant Craig McNeil, of the Road Policing Unit based in Aberdeen, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us."Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3280 of 26 July.