A96 crash: Police appeal following death of 18-year-old man in fatal collision on A96

Police in the North East of Scotland are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man died following a fatal collision on the A96.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:51 pm
The two vehicle crash happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.

A distinctive lime green Ford Fiesta and yellow Ford Transit van were involved.

The 18-year-old male driver of the green Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26 (Photo: Google Maps).

Three people - aged 23, 28 and 19 - who were within the Ford Transit were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

The road was closed for nine hours and has since reopened.

Sergeant Craig McNeil, of the Road Policing Unit based in Aberdeen, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us."Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3280 of 26 July.

PoliceScotlandNorth East
