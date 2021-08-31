A96 Aberdeen gas leak: Section of Great Northern Road expected to be closed till end of week due to 'gas emergency' with loss of gas supply at properties

A gas network company has said that a section of a busy Scottish road is expected to be closed until the end of the week due to a gas emergency in the Great Northern Road area of Aberdeen which is causing a loss of gas supply to properties in affected areas.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 6:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 7:00 am
The Scottish Gas Network had to implement a road closure in the A96 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to allow engineers to restore gas supplies to affected properties in the area (Photo: SGN).
Traffic Scotland reported on Monday that a gas leak has caused a closure at Haudagain Roundabout on the A96 Great Northern Road.

Previously, both lanes were closed, however only the westbound lane now remains closed.

Yet the Scottish Gas Network revealed closures on the busy road are expected to remain until the end of the week.

A diversion route is in place for motorists via the A92 Mugiemoss Road.

Katie Lobban a spokesperson for gas network company SGN said: “Our engineers are dealing with a gas emergency in the Great Northern Road area of Aberdeen, where some supplies have been affected.

"We’ve had a to close a section of the A96 Great Northern Road at Haudagain Roundabout to allow investigation and repair work to our gas network.

"A signed diversion route is in place.

"Due to the nature of this work, it’s too early to say exactly how long the road will be closed for, but we expect it to be closed until the end of the week at least.

"We do understand this is a busy route and apologise for the inconvenience it’s causing to motorists.”

The gas leak was originally confirmed by SGN on Saturday due to water entering their network.

It has caused a loss of gas supply to properties in the Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace area of Aberdeen.

SGN has said their engineers are working to restore gas supplies to affected properties in the area.

SGN claims it is working closely with the local authorities and their partners to identify where water is entering our network in the Great Northern Road area of Aberdeen.

Their engineering teams are continuing to pump out water from the affected part of their gas network with 125,000 litres of water removed from their flooded gas network in total so far.

