A92 crash: Police appeal after two injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash which injured two people and closed the A92.

The incident happened around 10.45am this morning on the southbound carriageway at the junction with the B938, Ladybank.

A 77-year-old man was riding his Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle southbound, when he was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa car, which was travelling from the B937 on an unclassified roadway onto the A92.

As a result, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The 87-year-old female driver of the Corsa was also injured.

Road Policing Officers implemented closures of the A92 on both carriageways while they conducted inquiries at the scene.

Anyone who can assist police with this ongoing investigation is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “This collision has resulted in significant injury to the male motorcycle rider and we are still working to establish exactly what has happened.

“If you were travelling on the A92 and witnessed this incident take place, or if you have any other information relevant to our inquiries, please contact police immediately.

“Our inquiries indicate that a car and van were travelling behind when the collision occurred and the occupants would have seen what happened. These individuals are asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“We would also be keen to hear from any other motorists who believe their dash-cams may have captured the collision or the preceeding circumstances.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 1050 of the 6th September.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.46am on Friday 6 September to attend a road traffic collision on the A92.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were sent to scene and one male patient in their 70s was taken Ninewells hospital.”

