A92 at standstill after rush-hour crash

The A92 was brought to a standstill this morning after a crash which saw one person taken to hospital.

The crash involved a lorry and a car at the Redhouse Roundabout near Kirkcaldy and Thornton.

Police saw one person was injured and taken to hospital.

Emergency services were on the scene after the incident, which happened at around 8am today.

The westbound lane has since been reopened, but the eastbound section (towards Glenrothes) is down to a single lane.

Drivers on the road should expect delays throughout the morning while the incident is dealt with.

Updates to follow.

