She was driving a blue Hyundai i10 which collided with a grey VW Golf on the A9 at Birnam, near Dunkeld, on Monday at around 4.50pm, Police Scotland said.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Read More
Read MorePolice Scotland warns drivers of impact of fatal crashes on those first on scene...
Road policing constable Scott Power said it is “vital that we piece together what happened”, adding: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2469 of August 2.