The man has been released pending further enquiries, which remain ongoing.The alleged incident took place at around 1am on Sunday, 10 October, and led to the death of a 61-year-old man.The deceased has now been identified as Jimmy Harris, who was from the local area.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Jimmy Harris.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0293 of 10 October, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.