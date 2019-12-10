A1 closed to lorries from Edinburgh Bypass all the way to English border due to high winds

Have your say

53 miles of A1 closed to high sided vehicles after multiple incidents in high winds.

The A1 has been closed to high sided vehicles from the Edinburgh Bypass to the English border after high winds caused multiple issues.

The road has been shut off between Torness and Innerwick junctions in both directions earlier this morning while emergency services dealt with two HGVs which had blown over.

The closure was later extended for the 53 mile length of the route from Newcraighall to Berwick following two other reported lorrys overturnings.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and a diversion route has been set up which can be viewed here.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning over Edinburgh and the Lothians with gusts of over 60mph expected to hit.

Edinburgh Christmas Market, Castle and Zoo have all closed to the public due to the high winds.

A platform at Haymarket station has also had to close to due to possible damage caused by the weather.

