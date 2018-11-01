20-vehicle pile up on Erskine Bridge and M8

Have your say

Drivers faced huge delays this morning after a multiple car smash on the M8

About 20 cars were involved in the incident, which took place at junction 30 Erskine Bridge this morning.

A Five vehicle crash triggered a further 15 cars to pile up, which then resulted in road closure as the situation was dealt with the emergency services.

It it thought that no-one was seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At about 7.55am, we were called to a road traffic collision initially involving five vehicles on the M8 at J30 eastbound.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed to enable the recovery of the vehicles.

“It looks like another 15 vehicles were involved who have smashed into each other.”

