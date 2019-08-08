flooding

14 pictures show the damage caused by floods as heavy rain batters parts of Scotland

Rail and road transport networks across Scotland were hit by heavy flooding after thunderstorms swept across the county.

Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled after waterlogged tracks in near the Winchburgh tunnel on Wednesday. The disruption came amid a busy Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and with thousands of music fans heading to Princes Street Gardens to see Florence + The Machine.

This amazing picture of lightning above the Capital was captured by Graeme Halkerston.
Flooding at the Newbridge Inn. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
The West Lothian town of Kirkliston was not spared from the downpour. Picture: SWNS
Flooded tracks near Linlithgow suspended trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Picture; ScotRail
