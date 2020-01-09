Transport to schools disrupted as snow affects Scottish roads

Have your say

Snowfall overnight and this morning is causing problems on in certain parts of Scotland

More than 20 school buses have been cancelled in the Borders and another four are running behind schedule.

Drivers are being advised to take care throughout the central Borders and although gritters are out, there’s lying snow on some roads.

The A68 at both Carter Bar and Soutra are white and the A699 St Boswells to Selkirk road is proving difficult for drivers.

There are also reports of cars struggling on the A7 at higher points near Mosspaul and Ashkirk.

All schools are open as normal.

This article first appeared on our sister site The Southern Reporter.