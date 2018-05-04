Transport minister says Holyrood does not have power to ban diesels

Scottish transport chiefs have admitted they don’t have the powers to ban the sale of diesel cars by 2032.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf made the admission at an energy conference in Glasgow where he conceded the Scottish Government does not have the power to enforce a ban on the sale of fully diesel and petrol powered cars.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: John Devlin

It comes months after ministers set the target to ‘phase out the need’ for new version of such cars and set Scotland on course to become be only the fifth country in the world to do so.

But now Yousaf has admitted this was not possible.

He said: “We don’t have the legislative powers to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars.”

But he added: “It is always better to have ambitious targets even if they are not achievable.”

The minister was speaking at the All Energy conference in Glasgow, which focuses on sustainable renewable energy.

He said Scotland was leading the way in providing an infrastructure for alternatively fuelled cars.

He said: “There are now 800 charging points and 175 rapid charging points in Scotland.

“This is better than anywhere else in the UK. We are continuing to increase the network and there is less than three miles now between charging points in Scotland.”

Westminster announced last July they would ban sales of the cars in the UK by 2040 following a similar announcement in France.

Holyrood decided to raise the bar and said the ban in Scotland would come into force eight years earlier.