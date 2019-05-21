Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh enters fierce twitter spat with Piers Morgan over Game of Thrones

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has entered a twitter spat with Piers Morgan over Game of Thrones.

The Edinburgh writer hit out after Morgan said he didn't care about the final episode and criticised the show despite having never watched it.

In a tweet, Mr Morgan wrote: "BREAKING: I don't care what happened in the #GameofThronesFinale because I've never watched a second of this fantastical over-hyped garbage & never will."

But Mr Welsh responded to say: "Never watch a second of it, yet knows it's over-hyped garbage.

"There's very little you can do with such a moron in the modern world other than give them a mainstream media/political platform to talk utter s***e and then deem them 'provocative' or 'controversial'."

However Morgan came back at Welsh to say: "I've never met you... but know you're an offensive little berk."

Welsh replied: "You’re wrong again, you f***ing dozy w***er. I’m 6ft 2, so offensive big berk, if you please."

The final episode of Game of Thrones was aired in the early hours of Monday morning in the UK.

David Benioff and DB Weiss were initially adapting the books, written by George RR Martin, but the TV show soon surpassed the source material.

A petition to remake the final season has reached one million signatures, with many annoyed about the writers' handling of certain characters towards the end of show.