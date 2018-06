Have your say

Trains face delays to and from the Capital this morning due to a signalling fault at Edinburgh Park.

The fault is resulting in delays on Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk and Edinburgh – Dunblane services.

Engineers are on their way to site now with disruption expected until at least 11:30am.

Earlier this morning, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts faced delayed by up to 10 minutes due to a signal issue at Carfin.