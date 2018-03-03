Train update: Football fans can expect disruption on Sunday

Football fans can expect disruption to their travel plans for Sunday’s Scottish Cup fixtures following the cancellations of train services.

Nearly 5,000 Heart of Midlothian supporters are expected to attend their club’s quarter-final clash with Motherwell at Fir Park, while Rangers welcome Falkirk to Ibrox Stadium.

However, train routes are still affected by snow with Virgin having cancelled its West Coast route.

Trains between Edinburgh and Motherwell on Sunday are showing as unavailable or cancelled on ScotRail’s website and app services.

A CrossCountry spokesperson said: “We do not expect to run services between Glasgow and Edinburgh tomorrow.”

ScotRail expect to run a normal service on Monday with very few changes to services with most routes now open.

Trains on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts and Helensbrugh to Dumbarton will run on Sunday.

The Edinburgh to Glasgow via Carstairs route is being worked, while work will be carried out on the Glasgow Central/Motherwell/Lanark service overnight.

Deep snow and high winds could affect the two trains which run on the Inverness to Wick route.

A spokesperson for the ScotRail Alliance said: ““We’d like to thank our customers for their patience over the last few days following the Met Office red weather alert.

“It’s been a massive operation to clear almost 2800 miles of track on Scotland’s railway. Our staff from across the ScotRail Alliance have worked day and night to clear deep snow and ice, and keep customers moving during such challenging conditions.”

Virgin Trains has announced that there will be no trains are planned to run on it’s West Coast line on Sunday, with a replacement bus service in place.

A Virgin Trains spokesperson said: “Due to the weather, the rail route between Carlisle and Scotland remains closed. Network Rail is working to reopen the route but there are no trains planned between Carlisle and Scotland for Sunday. However, we will be running a replacement bus service between Carlisle and Scotland on Sunday.

Customers should check our website for details before travelling to the station.

“Ticket restrictions for passengers travelling to or from Scotland have been relaxed. Customers with tickets to or from Edinburgh/Glasgow from Wednesday 28 February to Sunday 4 March (inclusive) can travel on any of our Scotland services until Tuesday 6 March (inclusive).

“Alternatively, if customers travelling to or from Scotland would prefer to cancel their journey, refunds will be given without any fee being charged.”