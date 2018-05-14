Train failure sees services reduced on Edinburgh-Glasgow line

Have your say

Rush hour commuters between Scotland’s two biggest cities face disruption this afternoon due to a Scotrail ‘train failure’.

In a tweet earlier this afternoon Scotrail announced that the 4:45pm Glasgow Queen Street - Edinburgh Waverley service and the 5:45pm Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service would run with just three carriages on account of a train failure.

The reduction means that more passengers will be forced to stand with limited seating available on these services.

Scotrail added that the services running at 5pm and 6pm this evening will have seven carriages each.

It was also confirmed that the 16:37 Edinburgh to Dunblane service would have just two carriages due to the same issue.

