Train catering workers in Edinburgh to stage further strike

Railway food supplies workers in Edinburgh are to stage further strike action amid allegations of bullying by management.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said Rail Gourmet members based at the Edinburgh depot have been told not to book on for any shifts on Tuesday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 13.

The RMT said the dispute was centred on claims of bullying and harassment of workers, and abuse of disciplinary procedures, as well as non-payment of additional duties.

Around two dozen Rail Gourmet staff employed on the LNER (London North Eastern Railway) line have previously staged three days of strike action over the dispute.

Rail Gourmet staff provide supplies and logistics for getting food on board the service.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “This is a fight for workplace justice involving a crucial group of staff servicing the catering functions on LNER trains and they deserve to be treated fairly just like any other group of transport workers.

“RMT will not stand back while bullying, abuse of procedures and non-payment for additional duties is rife.

“Our members have voted overwhelmingly for action in an earlier ballot and have shown rock-solid support for this fight and it is now down to Rail Gourmet to take this dispute seriously and start talking about a settlement that puts fair treatment in the workplace at the top of the agenda.

“It is clear that the only way we can get management to address these issues immediately is by taking further strike action.”

A Rail Gourmet spokesman said: “Although a small number of employees in Edinburgh are taking strike action, we do not expect this to disrupt our operations.

“If any of our customers are inconvenienced by these events, we would like to apologise and reassure them we are in active discussions with the RMT to try to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

