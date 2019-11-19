Tragic news as body is found in Bishopbriggs in search for missing woman (89)

Police in East Dunbartonshire have confirmed the tragic news that a body has been found near the canal in the search for missing woman Helen Maider in the Bishopbriggs area.

The 89-year-old, who had issues with her memory was last seen around 6am on Tuesday, 19 November, 2019 at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive.

A police spokesperson said formal identification has yet to be carried out.

They added, however, her family has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.