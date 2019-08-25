Tragedy as Scottish schoolboy dies after suffering electric shock

A schoolboy electrocuted in an incident involving a railway overhead power cable in Glasgow has died.

British Transport Police said the 12-year-old, who has not been named, passed away in hospital on Saturday night.

The child was hospitalised on August 18 after coming into contact with an overhead power cable on tracks close to Ashgill Road in the Milton district of the city.

Inspector Alasdair McWhirter from British Transport Police, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the boy’s family and friends.

“We have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is please respected while they come to terms with their loss.

“We have no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances to this incident and we will be preparing a report for the Procurator Fiscal.”