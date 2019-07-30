Tragedy as schoolboy dies after being pulled from Scottish river

Have your say

A schoolboy died in hospital after he was pulled from a river in Perthshire.

Police confirmed the 12-year-old boy passed away two days after the incident.

He had got into difficulties in the River Tay at Stanley on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE - Drugs probe after MSPs son dies, aged 20, in Amsterdam



The Coastguard was called at around 13:40 and he was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police confirmed today that the boy died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time."

READ MORE - Furious Scottish pensioners told to take down 'offensive' flags by council



Inquiries into the incident are continuing.