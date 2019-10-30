Towns will fall silent to honour war dead on Remembrance Sunday in the Borders

Borders towns, villages and rural communities will once again come together and fall silent as they remember their war dead on Remembrance Sunday next week.

Preparations are well under way and, spurred on by the abundance of extra effort made to commemorate the 100th anniverary of the armistice last year, poppy cascades and soldier silhouettes have once again appeared in town centres and at war memorials across the region in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday and the armistice annivesary the following day.

Come Sunday, November 10, poppy wreaths will be laid, acts of remembrance held and silences observed to mark 101 years since the end of the First World War.

In Galashiels, a parade, led by the town pipe band, will march from the town’s Royal British Legion club at 10.20am, along Channel Street to the war memorial for an act of remembrance at 11am, returning via Bank Street.

In Hawick, the town pipe band will lead a parade from the Common Haugh, via Victoria Road and the Avenue, to the war memorial in Wilton Lodge Park for a service at 11am.

After the service, there will be a march back into town and along High Street before retiring to the town hall.

In Jedburgh, a parade, led by the town pipe band, will leave the Royal British Legion club in High Street at 10.40am, with a wreath being laid at the war memorial at 11am.

Kelso’s parade, led by its pipe band, will leave the town square at 10.30am and arrive at the war memorial, via Bridge Street, for a service at 11am.

A service will also be held in Oxton Memorial Hall at 10.50am.

In Lauder, pipers will lead a remembrance parade from the Avenue and along Main Street to the war memorial, where a wreath will be laid at a ceremony at 11am before the parade continues to the church for a service at 11.20am.

In Melrose, its pipe band will lead the parade, leaving at 10.45am, going through the square to the war memorial at Melrose Parish Church, where a wreath will be laid at 11am.

In Peebles, a parade will march from the parish church along High Street to the war memorial for a service there at 11am.

Along the road at Walkerburn, there’s a service in the public hall at 10am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial.

At the same time, there’ll be a service in Traquair Kirk followed by an act of remembrance at the war memorial.

In Edgerston, residents will walk from the village hall to the war memorial for an 11am service.

Further wreath-laying ceremonies are expected to take place at war memorials in Ancrum, Caddonfoot, Crailing, Denholm, Earlston, Ettrick and Yarrow, Lilliesleaf, and Yetholm at 11am.