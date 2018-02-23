Touts selling Scotland v England 6 Nations tickets for £334

Tickets for the crucial Scotland v England match at Murrayfield this weekend are being touted for more than 3 times their value with the ‘cheapest’ ticket on touting sites currently sitting at £185.

On ticket selling site Viagogo, the most expensive seat, is a whopping £334.

Tickets for the game were snapped up when they went on sale with fans keen to catch the game against the Auld Enemy.

Scotland are looking for their first win against England since 2008, however, despite the high level of interest it appears that some remain keen to make a profit on those desperate to witness the game in person.

So far this morning tickets for £300 have already sold.

The 6 Nations match is a sell out. Previous tickets were sold on touting sites for almost £900.

