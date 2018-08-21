Tory councillor put on sex offenders’ register over abuse images

A Tory councillor and former teacher who was caught with footage of child sex abuse has been put on the sex offenders’ register for three years.

Former Rotary Club president Michael Jamieson was also banned from having any deliberate contact with children under 16 after he admitted downloading child porn.

Jamieson, who also fronted a major Childline Scotland charity concert, was banned from using the internet without getting express approval from social workers.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work as the court heard Jamieson had been a pillar of society who had suffered a spectacular fall from grace.

Yesterday at Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Wood said: “As someone who has been very prominent in the community one way or another, this will have caused you a distinct amount of embarrassment.” Sheriff Wood placed Jamieson under social work supervision for three years.

Jamieson was arrested shortly after being elected to Perth and Kinross Council in May last year. He was found with child porn images and video featuring children as young as five years old being abused.

The retired music teacher has been photographed alongside Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.