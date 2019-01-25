‘Top ten concerns’ show Scots worried about ageing population

Scots are more worried about social care for the elderly but less concerned about immigration or crime than the rest of Britain according to report.

The latest ‘Ipsos Mori Issues Index - 2018 in review’, gives a “snapshot” of the top ten major concerns across individual parts of the country.

Brexit and its implications was revealed as the most important issue facing Britain, topping the list at 53 per cent - up 7 per cent from 2017.

Leaving the EU was followed by the NHS and immigration at 45 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

However, while 59 per cent of Scots also listed Brexit as their main worry - the second highest figure after the south of England at 65 per cent - the poll showed this was followed by the NHS and education.

But people north of the Border expressed greater concern about caring for the ageing population and social care - 16 per cent compared with 11 per cent for the rest of the country.

By contrast only 14 per cent of Scots listed immigration as a concern in contrast to 19 per cent for the rest of the country.

Crime was listed as a concern 13 per cent, against 19 per cent for Britain as a whole.

Last year Age Scotland said Scotland was failing to ‘future-proof’ for an ageing population after a report from the Scottish Science Advisory Council (SSAC) showed Scotland’s population is ageing at a faster rate compared with the rest of the UK, while the population is growing at a slower rate and fertility, life expectancy at birth and net in-migration are all lower.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive, said that whilst Scotland had free personal and nursing care, as well as prescriptions, it was important to acknowledge that with an ageing population there was no room for complacency.

“It’s important to recognise the public concern in Scotland for better care for our older people.

“Arguably things are better in Scotland than England when it comes to health and social care, particularly with free personal and nursing care and free prescriptions, but there is no room for complacency.

“There are still constraints affecting older people’s daily care needs and significant difficulties recruiting and retaining the social care workforce which is so desperately needed.”

Mr Sloan added: “As Scotland is ageing faster than the rest of the UK we must address our current financial and workforce constraints to meet the needs now and in the future.

“It’s important that we think of creative and innovative solutions to ensure social care can be delivered in a way that transforms people lives.”

The report involved interviews with 12,053 British adults, including 1,073 Scottish residents between January and December last year.