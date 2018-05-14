Top royal chef reveals Harry and Meghan wedding menu

IT is a catering job which would daunt the most experienced of chefs.

Now one of the Queen’s top culinary experts has revealed his plans for the meal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be served at their wedding reception – after much consultation with the happy couple.

Mark Flanagan said that he is to serve classic dishes made from seasonal British produce – much of it from the Queen’s own estates.

Harry and his bride-to-be have tasted and selected their wedding reception menu, which will be created by staff from the royal kitchens at Windsor Castle in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the day of the nuptials looks bright and sunny, weather forecasters have said, while a picture was released yesterday of a document showing that the Queen has given her official approval of the union.

Mr Flanagan, who is leading the team who on Saturday will put the finishing touches to the canapes and bowl dishes being served during the afternoon event hosted by the Queen in the castle’s St George’s Hall, said: “We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that.

“(For) all their decisions, we purely made suggestions and the couple... they’ve tasted everything, they’ve been involved in every detail.”

Harry and Meghan will marry at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, and after their carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, they will join their 600 wedding guests for the St George’s Hall reception.

The sweet and savoury canapes that will be served are made to be consumed in two bites, while the bowl dishes can be eaten standing up. The head chef would not discuss the dishes in detail but produce like asparagus, peas and tomatoes are in season – providing a wealth of options for the culinary expert.

A spokesman for the Met Office said that the weather was likely to be warm and sunny, but not too hot.

He said: “We have a good indication of what the weather is likely to be for the royal wedding – it is going to be mostly settled this week and that will continue on in to the weekend. It’s looking like good weather for a wedding – you wouldn’t want it to be too hot.”

A picture of the Instrument of Consent, signed by the Queen in March, was published yesterday.

The document, an elaborate notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy, and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm, states: “Now know ye that we have consented and do by these presents signify our consent to the contracting of matrimony between our most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales KCVO and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

The wording differs from the instrument signed to give consent to the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 when Kate was described as “our trusty and well-beloved” Catherine.