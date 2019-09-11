Tollcross Primary School and nursery closed after Fountainbridge building fire and 'explosion'

Tollcross Primary School, nursery and community centre will be closed today following a suspected gas explosion in a flat on Fountainbridge on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the City of Edinburgh Council tweeted that Tollcross Primary School, the nursery and community centre will be closed on Wednesday due to the incident, with further updates to be issued.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in flat next to the school just before 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Pictures shared with the Evening News show flames coming out of the building and thick smoke billowing out above Fountainbridge, while rublle can be seen on the floor just meters from the school.

Kimberley Reed, who works in Ponton Street, said she saw the fire start from her office window.

Fountainbridge remains closed in both directions from A702 Ponton Street to Gardner's Crescent.

She said: "We saw it start from our kitchen just before 5pm. We saw smoke and called for a fire engine and could see right into the windows which were alight. The windows were blown open and the glass was smashed out by the explosion from the side facing the primary school playground which still had kids coming out.

"At first it was just smoke which got heavier, then large flames followed by ash started coming out and when there was a break in the smoke, we could see the whole room alight.

"Five kids were in the playground at the time looking up to the burning building, and one was crying."

