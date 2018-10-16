Titan Torque sees bright outlook with new machine

Aberdeen-based oilfield services business Titan Torque has signalled its long-term confidence in the offshore oil and gas industry with a major investment in new machinery.

The firm said it had doubled its operational capacity after acquiring a new torque system from EnerQuip.

Both Titan Torque and EnerQuip, which designed and manufactured the new unit for Titan, believe that the combination of its scale, capability and power make it the largest machine of its kind in Europe.

The unit, which is used for the make-up and break-out of tools in the drilling sector, represents a substantial six-figure investment for Titan.

Director Bruce Jepp said: “The introduction of the new unit to our operations reflects our optimism about the strength and resilience of the market over the coming years. It significantly broadens our service offering.”

Barry Marshall of EnerQuip added: “This machine highlights the capability of our skilled engineers.”