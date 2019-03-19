Tickets up for grabs for Still Game "fan event" offering sneak preview of final episode

Still Game fans are being offered the chance of a sneak preview of its last ever episode - and the chance to attend a one-off celebration of the show which will be shown after its swansong.

BBC Scotland will be staging a special screening of the Craigland gang's farewell, which will see them attempt to climb Ben Lomond, on Sunday at the Cottiers theatre, in Glasgow's west end.

The "fan event," which will be shown four days ahead of the final episode's broadcast, will be followed by a recording of Still Game: That's Plenty.

The half-hour long programme will feature a panel of celebrity guests discussing their favourite moments from the show, its cultural impact, video messages from fans around the world.

Tickets for the special Still Game event, which starts at 7pm on Sunday, are available from the website http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows from today.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said: "To mark the end of Scotland’s long-running and ‎most loved sitcom, Still Game, this one-off ‎celebration invites a rich variety of celebrity guests ‎as well as fans to share their stories on what the ‎show means to them and peels back the nylon and ‎polyester layers to discover what makes this comedy ‎so special. ‎

"The celebrity panel and studio audience will ‎reminisce about the show’s most iconic patter, the ‎way it reflects Scottish culture and how we all know ‎an Isa, Jack or Victor in our day-to-day lives. ‎

"With funny anecdotes from some of Still Game’s ‎biggest fans, scenes of the past nine series of the ‎show and video messages from fans across the ‎globe, the whole nation will be in conversation ‎about Craiglang and the gang."

The final episode of Still Gane, which will be shown at 10pm on Thursday 28 March, will see the regulars at The Clansman reflecting about the marching of time before Jack and Victor persuade Tam, Winston and Boabby to join them on an expedition up the famous Munro.