Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Scotland

Have your say

A thunderstorm warning has been issued from the Met Office for the North East of the country.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread across North East Scotland during the early hours of Saturday morning, with a warning in place from 2am until 2pm.

Lightning has hit England and is expected to move North

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning is likely across much of the country with torrential downpours forecasted with a possible 20 mm of rainfall in 1 hour.

READ MORE: Woman’s warning after being ‘struck by lightning’

Large hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds are also forecast across much of the country.

Thunder and lightning will become less frequent and the risk of disruption will decrease on Saturday afternoon.

The Met Office have warned that some homes and businesses could be at risk to flooding, with heavy rain set to create havoc on the roads.

Some damage to buildings could also occur with a high chance of lightning in many parts.

Those planning to travel have been urged to plan ahead with delays possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also likely.