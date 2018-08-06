Three Tesco stores looted by thieves in morning raids

THREE separate Tesco supermarkets have been looted in the early hours of this morning.

Police in West Lothian and Forth Valley are investigating following the break-ins, which took place at Tesco supermarkets in Bathgate, Falkirk and Camelon.

The incidents all took place between 12.15am and 2am this morning at Tesco stores in Blackburn Road (Bathgate), Glasgow Road (Camelon) and the Central Retail Park (Falkirk).

After entry was forced to these premises quantities of cash were stolen from within.



Officers believe these three offences are linked and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “We believe the Tesco in Bathgate was targeted first before those responsible headed into the Camelon and Falkirk areas.

“As part of this investigation we are working closesly with our colleagues in Forth Valley to identify the suspects and we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Blackburn Road during the early hours of Monday morning to contact police immediately.”

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from Falkirk CID said: “Our current line of inquiry suggests that all three incidents are linked and Forth Valley officers will liaise with counterparts in West Lothian to establish if the culprits are local to either region.

“We are eager to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Camelon or Falkirk stores and if you can help us trace these individuals then please come forward.

“Similarly, any other information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 052 of the 6th August (Bathgate), or Falkirk CID and quote incident number 226 of the 6th August (Camelon) or 170 of the 6th August (Falkirk). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

