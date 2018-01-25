Three teens arrested after boy attacked outside Glasgow school

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack on a boy outside a Glasgow school.

The 14-year-old was taken for treatment in hospital following the incident outside a school on Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, around 11.35am on Wednesday.

Police moved to reassure parents of pupils earlier in the day that officers were following a definite line of inquiry and two boys aged 16 and a third aged 17 have now been arrested in connection with the alleged serious assault.

A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and they are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.