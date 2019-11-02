Three taken to hospital after car flips onto roof on M8 near Livingston

Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a crash on the M8 in West Lothian after a man lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the car flipping on its roof.

Following the crash, which reportedly happened due to bad weather conditions, the three people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle crash at J3 (West Lothian) eastbound near Livingston shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service transported the casualties to hospital as a precaution.

Police Scotland said no one was seriously injured in the accident, but warned other drivers to be careful and to drive safe to the weather conditions.

Road Policing Scotland posted a picture of the crash, stating: "Please remember to drive to the prevailing weather conditions.

Another collision on the M8 last night saw a driver lose control of their vehicle and come off the road. Picture: Road Policing Scotland

"If it's wet or there is surface water, slow down. #EdinburghRP attended a collision on the M8 last night after a driver lost control of their vehicle and came off the road. Thankfully no serious injuries!