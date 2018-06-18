Three people die after being hit by train in London

Have your say

Three people have died after being hit by a train near a busy station in south London.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.30am to reports of multiple bodies being found close to Loughborough Junction.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended with police, but the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) described the deaths as “unexplained”.

Officers remain at the scene, where they are working to identify those killed and inform their families.

A “number of inquiries” are being carried out by BTP to establish how they came to be on the tracks.

More follows.