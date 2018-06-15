Three people arrested after body found at Kirriemuir nature reserve

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at a nature reserve.

Two members of the public found Steven Donaldson’s body in the car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve near Kirriemuir, Angus, at 5am on June 7.

Police said three people - a 19-year-old woman and two men both aged 23 - have been arrested in connection with the 27-year-old’s death.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Superintendent James Smith, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank all those who have provided information and assistance in connection with this enquiry so far.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information they think could assist to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”

Detectives said offshore worker Mr Donaldson’s distinctive white BMW M1 sports saloon car was last seen at 10.53pm on Wednesday June 6 travelling through Kirriemuir, in the general direction that would take him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

A car believed to be his was seen stationary within the Kinnordy Nature Reserve car park at around 11pm that evening.

They appealed for anyone who saw the car on Wednesday evening or was in the area to contact them.