Three in hospital after serious crash involving two vans and Land Rover near Floors Castle

Three people have been taken to hospital - two in critical condition - after a serious crash involving two vans and a Land Rover in the Borders.

The crash happened on the B6397 St Boswells to Kelso Road, at the rear entrance to Floors Castle, at about 3:25pm on Friday August 9th.

The collision took place near Floors Castle.

READ MORE: Watch: Edinburgh 'super buses' too big for roundabout

A Fiat Ducato van, a Land Rover Defender and a Vauxhall Combo van were all involved in the collision.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Ducato van and the 56-year-old male driver of the Combo van both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Borders General Hospital where they remain in critical conditions.

A 60-year-old woman, who was a passenger within the Combo van also sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The 72-year-old male driver of the Land Rover and his 53-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Police are carrying out inquiries into what happened and the force is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information, to come forward.

Constable Leigh Rankine, from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels Police station, said: "This has been a very serious collision, which resulted in significant injury to a number of individuals and we are eager to understand all of the factors, which contributed to this incident taking place.

"Any motorists who were on the road on Friday afternoon and witnessed what happened, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we would be extremely eager to obtain any relevant dash-cam footage the public may have of the collision, which can assist with our ongoing investigation."

Those with information can contact the RPU in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 2595 of the 9th August.