Three dead in listeria outbreak linked to pre-packed sandwiches

Three hospital patients have died in England following an outbreak of listeria linked to pre-packed sandwiches, Public Health England has said.

Public Health England (PHE) said sandwiches and salads linked to the cases have been withdrawn and the supplier, The Good Food Chain, has voluntarily ceased production while the investigation continues.

PHE said The Good Food Chain had been supplied with meat produced by North Country Cooked Meats which tested positive for the outbreak strain of listeria. North Country Quality Foods has also voluntarily ceased production.

The cases of listeria infection were in six seriously-ill hospital patients in England, three of whom died.