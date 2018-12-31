Thousands to attend Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations

Tens of thousands of people will welcome in the new year at one of the world’s biggest street parties in Edinburgh on Monday night.

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said this year’s events celebrate the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019.

Bands, DJs, street performers, dancers, acrobats and fire eaters from Scotland and mainland Europe will be performing at the street party, which starts at 7.30pm.

There will be music across three stages, with Gerry Cinnamon headlining the Waverley stage, Judge Jules headlining the DJ stage in Castle Street and Elephant Sessions on stage in South St David Street.

Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens at the foot of Castle Rock, supported by Metronomy and Free Love, while some of the country’s top ceilidh bands will play at Ceilidh under the Castle.

The three-day festival opened on Sunday with the traditional torchlight procession, culminating in Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was lit up.

On New Year’s Day, buildings across the Scottish capital will be illuminated by “love letters to Europe” by writers including Chitra Ramaswamy and Emma Pollock.

Event directors Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam said: “This year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland’s long-standing cultural ties with Europe.

“From our Concert in the Gardens headliner Franz Ferdinand to Carlos Nunez at the McEwan Hall, Massaoke at Bairns Afore to Gerry Cinnamon and Snap! at the Street Party, and the Loony Dook to our six writers creating love letters to Europe in Message from the Skies across the city, the programme is diverse, exciting and fresh.

“We look forward to welcoming you all.”

The weather is predicted to be unsettled but not as dramatic as previous years when storms affected the festivities.

Met Office forecaster Matt Box said: “It should stay quite dry during the day and it could be quite breezy through Monday.

“But we could see some rain in the evening, light in nature, and it will stay fairly breezy into the evening.

“We could see some gusts up to about 35mph, so it’s looking a bit unsettled for any new year celebrations. There could be light rain or drizzle.”