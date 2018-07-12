Thousands sign petition to allow Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ to fly over Scotland

Over 5,000 people have signed a petition demanding that the infamous Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ be permitted to fly over the US President’s visit to his Turnberry golf course.

A 20ft blimp featuring the image of Donald Trump as a crying baby will be flown over London to mark the President’s visit, and now organisers want to bring their inflatable protest to Scotland.

Trump, whose mother was from Scotland, owns two golf courses in the country and will visit his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire at the end of an official visit to the UK which will see him meet the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The President’s itinerary has been drawn up to largely avoid heavily populated areas, and the widespread protests which are almost certain to mark his first ‘working visit’ to Britain.

The organisers of the blimp protest have now launched a petition that would allow them to operate around Turnberry during the President’s visit,

A Change,Org petition, which has already gathered over 5,000 signatures, says: “Due to the airspace restrictions in place for Trump’s visit, the protestors are seeking flight clearance to fly the blimp near the president on his visit to Scotland.

Police on the ground will allow it with the authorisation of pertinent parties. Emails have been sent to the Chief of Police in Scotland, National Air Traffic Control, the Civil Aviation Authority and the First Minister.”

The blimp protest has been welcomed among protestors and activists in London, but has infuriated some politicians, with pro-Trump former UKIP leader Nigel Farage calling it ‘the biggest insult to a sitting a President.”