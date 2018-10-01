Thousands sign petition in bid to bring re-homed disabled man back to Glasgow

The family of severely disabled man who was taken into care have launched a petition signed by 4,000 people in a bid to bring him home.

Kevin McGeowan, 38, of Cardonald, Glasgow, needs round-the-clock care but was able to maintain his independence with home help assistance.

His family believes that council cutbacks “forced” Kevin into shared accommodation in Stepps, on the other side of the city, where the other residents are much older.

However, Glasgow City Council refutes this and says other options were turned down by the family.

READ MORE: Care in crisis as Edinburgh lacks specialist care funds

A spokesman said the local authority has a “statutory duty to ensure Kevin is cared for in a safe place”.

In a petition on Change.org, his sister Lyndsey wrote: “As a result of the government’s austerity cuts Kevin’s funding was reduced by 50% even although he requires the same level of support which means that he has insufficient funding to continue living independently in his home and be supported on a one to one basis.

“I can’t explain how detrimental this will impact on his well-being and particularly his mental health because he will no longer have the opportunity to live independently on a daily basis and lead the active social life he currently has without one to one support and live nearby his close knit family and friends.”

READ MORE: Cost of free personal care smashes £500m

She is lobbying Prime Minister Theresa May, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, to review the decision, which she described as “inhumane”.

Lyndsey says Kevin was moved into a care home for “elderly people” on September 20.

Some 4,137 people have signed the petition, however the local authority disputed her accusation that the decision was motivated by austerity.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “This is not about money.

“Relationship breakdown with Kevin’s family prompted the third-sector service provider to withdraw from his care arrangement.

“Kevin was previously offered a place in a specialist unit for younger people with disabilities close to his home, but his family did not deem it acceptable.

“Some time ago, he was also offered a shared supported tenancy in the community but again this was rejected by his family.

“We have a statutory duty to ensure Kevin is cared for in a safe place and, unfortunately, given other options have been turned down and the family cannot provide the necessary level of care, the care home is the only alternative available.

“We agree it is not a suitable long-term environment for someone his age and efforts continue to find an appropriate alternative.”

{You can find out more about the petition here| https://www.change.org/p/nicola-sturgeon-stop-the-government-s-inhumanity-by-forcing-severely-disabled-people-out-of-their-homes}