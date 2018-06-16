Thousands expected to attend Edinburgh Pride today

Edinburgh’s Pride festival is taking place today, with the parade carving a route through the heart of the capital.

The theme for Pride Edinburgh 2018 is “true colours” as organisers of the LGBTI event seek to mark the 40th anniversary of the creation of the rainbow flag.

The march, which usually sees thousands of people take to the streets, will assemble outside the Scottish Parliament before heading up the Royal Mile.

The parade will stop for speeches at the newly restored Mercat Cross outside the City Chambers, before turning along George IV Bridge towards the end point at Bristo Square.

The main stage outdoors will feature live music, including from London trio Stooshe, while a health and community fair will also take place.

Organisers are also hosting a Pride run in The Meadows in the morning.

A spokesman said: “Pride 2018 True Colours returns to the capital on Saturday as we aim to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the creation of the rainbow flag along with the many wonderful and beautiful colours that make up our vibrant city.”

In a statement on the official website, they added: “In 2017 owing to council restrictions and roadworks we were forced to use a secondary and far less visible route through the city.

“We are delighted to say in 2018, following discussion with the City Council and partners, we will once again return to the heart of the city.”

Earlier this month, MSPs unanimously voted through a law giving automatic pardons to gay men convicted under historical discriminatory legislation.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the legislation marked a “proud day for Scotland”.

