This video captures the fiery spectacle of Edinburgh's Torchlight Procession

The Torchlight Procession has become an annual favourite of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, with thousands of people carrying flaming torches around the historic streets.

For this week's event, 20,000 participants alongside 20,000 spectators turned out in force, and a visual message was issued to the world with the fiery heart of Scotland formed by 14 sculptures surrounded by Scotland’s outline in thousands of torches on Holyrood Park.

Torchbearers take part in Edinburgh's Torchlight Procession 2018. Photo: Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Families, friends, residents and visitors from 49 countries marched alongside pipe, drum and dance bands from across Scotland, and led by the 40-strong cast from Celtic Fire Theatre company PyroCeltica.

Video producer Craig Sinclair was out and about in the Old Town to capture the spectacle in all its fiery glory.

