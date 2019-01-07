This is when snow is set to hit Scotland as temperatures begin to dip

The weather is set to become cooler again in Scotland this week, and as colder interludes increase, snow is on the horizon.

According to the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 11 Jan to Sunday 20 Jan 2019, this Friday “will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.”

However, as the weather becomes more changeable, snow is increasingly likely in Scotland.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems,” said the Met Office.

'enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow'

Looking further head for the UK in general, from Monday 21 Jan to Monday 4 Feb “This period is likely to start with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north,” add the Met Office.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. Temperatures will vary between mild and rather cold at times, with overnight frosts during settled spells.

“However, as the period progresses there is an increased likelihood of a change to colder weather becoming established generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.”

This week’s weather forecast

Today, Scotland “will become drier and brighter by midday then some sunshine and just a few light afternoon showers. A windy day with strong to gale force westerly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C,” the Met Office said.

“It will be a colder night with the strong northwesterly wind gradually easing down. Minimum temperature 3 °C.”

Tuesday will be “A mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells. It will be a colder day but the northwesterly wind will become lighter. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

Wednesday to Friday will see a “Return to mainly dry and rather cloudy weather with some brighter interludes towards the East Coast. A little rain at times in southwest. Mostly light westerly winds freshening on Friday.”