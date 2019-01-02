This is how long the cold snap will last in Scotland as temperatures plummet below freezing

This week will see temperatures plummet, as a cold spell brings below-freezing conditions to Scotland.

Today (2 January) will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud in most areas, but according to the Met Office, “cloud may well linger towards the coasts throughout the day.”

Some areas may see a peak temperature of 7C, but overnight temperatures will plummet to -2C.

Thursday (3 January) will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but some areas will see sunny spells.

Temperatures will continue to be cool, with highs of 8C and minimum temperatures of around -1C.

Friday will be “Largely cloudy, but remaining dry. The best cloud breaks across eastern parts,” said the Met Office.

“Some patchy light rain is likely on Sunday [with] light winds.”

The temperature over the weekend will continue to be cool, with most areas set to see a peak of 5C, with a minimum temperature of 2C.

Early next week will still see cool temperatures, but they will be slightly warmer than this week, with highs of 7C and a minimum temperature of around 4C.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “The second week of the New Year starts mainly settled,” said the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear. The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills.

“There is a risk of some hill snow in the north, but perhaps to lower levels at times too. It will be rather cold to start, but temperatures will probably recover closer to average with some milder interludes.”

The second half of January is set to see wet and windy conditions, with cooler temperatures also likely to continue.

According to the Met Office, the second half of this month is “likely start unsettled across most areas at first, with perhaps heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north, where severe gales are possible.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. By the third week of January there is then an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“These conditions may then continue to the end of the month, but some milder, wet and windy interludes also remain possible throughout this period.”