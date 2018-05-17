Thieves ram raid Sainsbury’s ATM in Edinburgh city centre

Brazen thieves drove through a city centre supermarket window in an attempt to steal an ATM machine in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred at around 3:30am on Thursday morning at the Sainsbury’s Local on Shandwick Place in the West End.

It is understood that a dark-coloured Audi Q5 was used to ram raid the front of the shop.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the store, with the ATM lying smashed up on the pavement.

Shandwick Place was closed until around 5am as a clear up got underway.

Edinburgh Trams were affected, with services from the airport temporarily terminating west of Shandwick Place.

The Sainsburys Local on Shandwick Place was targeted in an early morning raid. Pictures: Dean des Eaux/William Sneddon

An eyewitness passing by this morning on the No.3 bus said the store was “completely devastated” with police officers standing outside.

A full statement is expected from Police Scotland shortly.

More to follow as we get it...

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Picture: William Sneddon

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE