These are the worst cities for illegal and nuisance fly-tipping in the UK

Fly-tipping, or dumping rubbish in unauthorised places, can make those nearby feel like they are living in the middle of tip.

Some areas are better than others, however, with Scottish and Northern Irish cities receiving better marks than their English counterparts.

A new study from retailer The Solar Centre has revealed the best and worst cities in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland for fly-tipping.

Is your city among the worst?

The most negatively affected city in the UK is Bath, with one of the worst fly-tipping rates in the UK compared to population.

Close behind in third and fourth place are Peterborough and Sheffield respectively, both of which are worse than the capital, London.

Which city is the best?

Northern Irish cities come out best, with Belfast top of the list for the least cases of fly-tipping and Derry fourth.

Scottish cities were not far behind. Perth sits second, Dundee fourth, Aberdeen seventh and Inverness eighth.

Leeds (24th), Glasgow (28th) and Edinburgh (38th) were in the middle of the list, but comfortably above cities such as Birmingham (42nd), Manchester (45th) and Bristol (47th).

The full list can be found on The Solar Centre’s website here: https://www.thesolarcentre.co.uk/uk-greenest-cities/.

How can you report fly tipping?

Your local council is responsible for clearing away waste that has been dumped illegally on public roads or property.

Check their website for the correct number or person to contact, and they should remove the waste quickly.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence which can lead to fines and even jail time for repeat offenders.