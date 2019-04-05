These are the most desirable employers in Britain

From banking to shelf stacking, every job has a crucial role in whatever business it is part of and people spend the majority of their life at work.

It is therefore unsurprising that British people are constantly looking at other options, including fresh starts in new jobs.

Online shopping giant Amazon tops the chart as the number one place to work for UK workers (Photo: Shutterstock)

The networking social media platform LinkedIn has listed the top companies Brits want to work at most, based on their users' interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention.

From this, they have ranked the top UK companies where workers want to work most, with some surprising results.

Supermarkets and internet giants

Online shopping giant Amazon tops the chart as the number one place to work for UK workers according to LinkedIn.

With 27,500 people working for the company, the company is hiring in operations, engineering and sales the most at the moment.

Other high street giants are included on the list, with Sainsbury's supermarket third. LinkedIn says the store is hiring in support, sales and finance at the moment and has more than 180,000 employees in the UK.

Barclays bank sits seventh on the list, with Marks & Spencer, Asda, and package holiday company TUI sitting 18th, 15th and 12th respectively.

Other well known British brands such as Aviva and Associated British Foods (who own Primark) also feature on the list, as well as internet giants, Alphabet, who own Google and YouTube.

The full list

1. Amazon

2. JMorgan Chase & Co

3. Sainsbury's

4. GSK

5. Bupa

6. JLL

7. Barclays

8. BP

9. Goldman Sachs

10. Engie

11. Shell

12. TUI

13. CBRE

14. Aviva

15. Asda

16. Johnson & Johnson

17. Associated British Foods (who own Primark and Twinings)

18. Marks & Spencer

19. Alphabet (who own Google and YouTube)

20. Travis Perkins

21. BT

22. Centrica

23. Atkins

24. Schroders

25. GE