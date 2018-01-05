These are the developments in the pipeline for Edinburgh in 2018

DEVELOPMENTS worth more than £11.7 billion are under way, proposed or in the pipeline in Edinburgh, a survey of projects at the start of 2018 has found.

The website Skyscrapercity.com lists more than 120 developments across the Capital, from the £1 million Treverlen Park in Duddingston to the £1.2 billion Shawfair housing development.

Economy convener Gavin Barrie said: “Edinburgh has come through the recession very well and whatever is coming at us through Brexit or anything else, jobs and employment will prevail because of these developments.”